Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

