Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

