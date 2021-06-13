Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.88. 4,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.