Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE TEO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.