Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TDY traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.08. 179,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,931. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

