Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY opened at $164.98 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.96.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.