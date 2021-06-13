Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $170,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 254,588 shares of company stock worth $1,406,838 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

