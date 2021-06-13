Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.47 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

