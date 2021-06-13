Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.49 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.