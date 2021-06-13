Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $188.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

