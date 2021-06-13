Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is American Money Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 2.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $461,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,530.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,564.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

