The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

BKGFY stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

