The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRTG opened at $0.12 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

