The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $300.22 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

