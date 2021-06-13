The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

