The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.59.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
