The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Gap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 940%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,685 shares of company stock worth $18,134,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 5,252,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

