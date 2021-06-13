The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.05. 2,117,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,407. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.55. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

