The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

