The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,902 shares of company stock valued at $35,331,770. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

