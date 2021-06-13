The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,165 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,556. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

