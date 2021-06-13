The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
