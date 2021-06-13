The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.