The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.