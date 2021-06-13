The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.