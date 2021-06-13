The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macerich have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the trend in estimate revisions of 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Notably, concentration of premium shopping centers in vibrant markets, efforts to support omni-channel retailing, along with balance-sheet strengthening moves augur well for its growth. The re-opening of the economy is raising hopes and leasing demand across its portfolio is on pace with the pre-pandemic 2019 levels. However, higher e-commerce adoption, shrinking traffic at its retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy are key concerns. Liquidity-enhancing efforts like issuing additional shares and selling non-core assets are expected to lead to earnings dilution.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

