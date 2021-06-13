The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

