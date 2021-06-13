The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

