The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,224 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Berry worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

