The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,825 shares of company stock worth $1,669,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.