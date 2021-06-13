The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 74.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $3,122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

OCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

