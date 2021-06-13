The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $790.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.