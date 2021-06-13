The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

