The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,540 shares of company stock worth $4,635,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.