The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

EWS stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.