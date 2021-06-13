The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

