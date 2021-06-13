The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164,000 Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

SAIL stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.