The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $122,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Barclays raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.