The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,151 shares of company stock worth $4,004,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

