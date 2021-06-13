The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $267.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

