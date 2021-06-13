The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $172,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.01. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

