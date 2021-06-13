The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,043.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,619. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

