The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $325.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $222.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $276.74 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

