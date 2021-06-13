The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) versus BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Head to Head Review

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Swatch Group and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Swatch Group and BB Seguridade Participações’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $5.97 billion 8.89 -$54.39 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million N/A $747.05 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Swatch Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Swatch Group and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 1 6 5 0 2.33 BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats The Swatch Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate project and property management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, GlashÃ¼tte Original, Jaquet Droz, LÃ©on Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union GlashÃ¼tte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Calvin Klein, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.