The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

SWZ stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,083 shares of company stock worth $135,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

