Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 8,933 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

KALV opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

