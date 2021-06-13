Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. CX Institutional increased its stake in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

