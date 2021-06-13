Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $440.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.