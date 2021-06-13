Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.