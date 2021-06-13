Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.90 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.