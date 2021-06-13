thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

