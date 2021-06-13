Tidal Finance Price Down 29.4% This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $54,301.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.69 or 0.00789489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.82 or 0.08133191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085334 BTC.

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

